ROULETTE - Doris A. Card, 96, of Roulette, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at her home in Roulette.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



