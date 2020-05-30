ROULETTE - Doris A. Card, 96, of Roulette, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at her home in Roulette.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.