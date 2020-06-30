Douglas B. Osborne, 68, of Foster Drive, Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 17, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Darryl "Toot" and Myrna "Loie" Smail Osborne.
He was a 1969 graduate of Smethport Jr. Sr. High School.
On March 17, 1973, in Gifford United Methodist Church, he married Deborah DeLucia Osborne, who survives.
Doug was self-employed from 1970 to 1974 by Coke-Cola as a salesman and delivery person. Then he joined Dresser Manufacturing until his retirement 45 years later.
He was a member of John F. Kennedy AFL CIO Union Local, the Bradford Gun Club and the Bradford Rifle Club. He enjoyed golfing at Pine Acres and watching NASCAR.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah of 47 years, are two sisters, Valerie (Dean) Meacham and Jody (Lee) Zimmerman, both of Bradford; one brother, David (Rose) Kotnik of Cleveland, Ohio; six nieces and nephews, Sara Berlin, Jon Meacham, Dave Kotnik Jr., Bob Kotnik, Kait Ryan, Karlie Ryan; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Adam Douglas Osborne; and one sister, Jan Ryan.
At Doug's request there will be no services observed. Private services for family will be held in St. Bernard Mausoleum with Steve Sherk officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born Jan. 17, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Darryl "Toot" and Myrna "Loie" Smail Osborne.
He was a 1969 graduate of Smethport Jr. Sr. High School.
On March 17, 1973, in Gifford United Methodist Church, he married Deborah DeLucia Osborne, who survives.
Doug was self-employed from 1970 to 1974 by Coke-Cola as a salesman and delivery person. Then he joined Dresser Manufacturing until his retirement 45 years later.
He was a member of John F. Kennedy AFL CIO Union Local, the Bradford Gun Club and the Bradford Rifle Club. He enjoyed golfing at Pine Acres and watching NASCAR.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah of 47 years, are two sisters, Valerie (Dean) Meacham and Jody (Lee) Zimmerman, both of Bradford; one brother, David (Rose) Kotnik of Cleveland, Ohio; six nieces and nephews, Sara Berlin, Jon Meacham, Dave Kotnik Jr., Bob Kotnik, Kait Ryan, Karlie Ryan; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Adam Douglas Osborne; and one sister, Jan Ryan.
At Doug's request there will be no services observed. Private services for family will be held in St. Bernard Mausoleum with Steve Sherk officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.