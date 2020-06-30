Douglas Osborne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas B. Osborne, 68, of Foster Drive, Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 17, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Darryl "Toot" and Myrna "Loie" Smail Osborne.
He was a 1969 graduate of Smethport Jr. Sr. High School.
On March 17, 1973, in Gifford United Methodist Church, he married Deborah DeLucia Osborne, who survives.
Doug was self-employed from 1970 to 1974 by Coke-Cola as a salesman and delivery person. Then he joined Dresser Manufacturing until his retirement 45 years later.
He was a member of John F. Kennedy AFL CIO Union Local, the Bradford Gun Club and the Bradford Rifle Club. He enjoyed golfing at Pine Acres and watching NASCAR.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah of 47 years, are two sisters, Valerie (Dean) Meacham and Jody (Lee) Zimmerman, both of Bradford; one brother, David (Rose) Kotnik of Cleveland, Ohio; six nieces and nephews, Sara Berlin, Jon Meacham, Dave Kotnik Jr., Bob Kotnik, Kait Ryan, Karlie Ryan; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Adam Douglas Osborne; and one sister, Jan Ryan.
At Doug's request there will be no services observed. Private services for family will be held in St. Bernard Mausoleum with Steve Sherk officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved