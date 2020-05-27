Lorrie Carley
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT ALLEGANY - Lorrie L. Carley, 52, of Port Allegany, died Friday (May 22, 2020) at her home in Port Allegany.
She was born Jan. 13, 1968 in Franklin, a daughter of Sherman and Linda Lewis Buzzard. From the time Lorrie was three, she was raised by her father, Donald Carley.
Miss Carley was a 1987 graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was employed at Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport.
She is survived by her parents, Linda and Donald Carley of Port Allegany; three sisters, Mindi Carley and Tami Buzzard, both of Port Allegany and Vicki (Corey) Manspeaker of Reading; and one nephew, Aidan Angell of Reading. .
There will be no visitation or services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to ASPCA or the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved