Maureen Ackerman

Maureen B. Ackerman, 86, of 76 Walker Avenue, Bradford, passed away Sunday, (Sept. 6, 2020), at her residence.
Born Oct. 31, 1933 in Babylon NY, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Marie (ONeill) Birkmier Sr. Maureen was a 1951 graduate of Babylon High School and obtained her BA degree in English from Mount Saint Vincent College in Riverdale NY
On June 30,1956 St. Joseph Church in Babylon NY, she married Thomas E. Ackerman Sr, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2010.
She was employed as a special education teacher in Long Island and later at St. Bernard Elementary School in Bradford. She was the Librarian at Bradford Central Christian High School prior to her retirement.
Maureen was a member of St. Bernard Church, a volunteer at Bradford Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, and directed the Preschool Story Hour at the Bradford Library.
Surviving is one daughter, Mary Eileen Ackerman of Bradford, five sons: Thomas E. (Gretchen) Ackerman II of Worcester MA, Stephen J. (Lyndi) Ackerman of Bradford, David M. (Carrie) Ackerman of Allentown, Michael K. Ackerman of Olean NY, Robert J. Ackerman of Bradenton, Fl. and eleven grandchildren, two brothers John Birkmier and Harry Birkmier Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Virginia Birkmier, her husband, Tom of 54 years, and one daughter Kathleen Ackerman.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020, in St. Bernard Church. At 11 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Rev. Raymond Gramata, Pastor. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to St. Bernard Church Building Fund or a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
