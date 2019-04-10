Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nesby E. Huntoon, 99, formerly of Fairgrounds Road, Gifford, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at her son's residence in Virginia.

Born Dec. 31, 1919, in Instanter, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Bitters Carl. She was a 1939 graduate of Mount Jewett High School.

On Dec. 13, 1944, in Redbank, N.J., she married Harry B. Huntoon, who died Feb. 28, 2000.

Nesby was a homemaker, whose pride and joy was gardening with her husband, canning their produce, and making her prized pies. She was also a member of the DAV Auxiliary.

Surviving is one daughter, Susan (Ansel) Crabb of Colchester, Conn.; three sons, Thomas B. (Linda) Huntoon of Gifford, Richard C. Huntoon of Manchester, Conn., and Michael P. (D. Reece Wilson) Huntoon of Staunton, Va., with whom she lived for the last three years. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Sunny Walsh and Jade Munroe; one great-grandchild, Jack Munroe; one brother, Floyd Carl in Texas; and several nieces and nephews, many of whom she was very close to.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and six brothers.

At Nesby's request there will be no services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport or the .

