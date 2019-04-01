Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Troutman. View Sign



Born Jan. 22, 1941, in Knox, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Bish Troutman. On March 11, 1961, in Mount Jewett, he married Audrey Cesario, who survives.

Ray was the owner and operator of Troutman Sanitation for many years. He was very active in his community where he served on the board for the Mount Jewett Fire Dept. In the past, he had been a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Mount Jewett Water Authority, served on the Mount Jewett Borough Council, and worked for the Mount Jewett Ambulance Association. He also belonged to the Mount Jewett Sportsman's Club and instructed PA Hunter's Education for over 30 years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Audrey Troutman, are two sons, Raymond "Tony" A. (Emy) Troutman and James R. (Sally) Troutman, both of Mount Jewett; a granddaughter, Danelle Troutman; a grandson, Jacob Troutman; his brother, Ronald (Gloria) Troutman of Honor, Mich.; and a sister, Pearl Lydon of Erie.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. David Pflieger and the Rev. Jim Line co-officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Mount Jewett Sportman's Club.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Boy Scout Troop 410, PO Box 7180; or Mount Jewett Ambulance, PO Box 154, both in Mount Jewett.

10 East Main Street

Mount Jewett , PA 16740

