COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Wesley Clyde Fairbanks of Falcon, Colo., formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away on April 12, 2019.
Wesley is survived by one sister, Rachel Fairbanks Grove of Colorado Springs.
He has been a loving uncle, great uncle and great-great-uncle to generations of nieces and nephews.
Wesley served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, in the medical-dental lab services. He became an instructor in his field. In the military he was stationed many places in the U.S. and in Japan. He met his wife, Akiko Yamata Fairbanks in Nagoya, Japan. They led full and eventful lives traveling the country and the world.
His Inurnment will be held at a later date at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 8 to May 15, 2019