William B. Barr, 88, of 30 Tionesta Ave., Kane, died Tuesday morning (June 9, 2020) at UPMC Kane after being stricken at home.
Born July 29, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Everett L. and Bertha M. Boyd Barr. On Oct. 4, 1952, in Kane, he married Nancy L. Boyd, who survives.
He served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy Reserve for a total of 14 years during the Korean War. Bill worked in the machine shop at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for 39 years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, the National Rifle Association, the Kane Fish & Game Club and the Kinzua Fish & Wildlife Club. He belonged to Kane Lodge #566 F&AM for over 50 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Robert E. Barr of Needmore and David B. (Carol) Barr of Chambersburg; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Kane with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery near Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.