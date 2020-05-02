Cameron Forbes Howard died peacefully on Thursday April 16, 2020 in West Townshend, VT after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Douglas, who was the love and light of her life since they married November 3, 1990. Cameron was born in Southampton, NY on February 12, 1954, the third of six children of the late Charles and Barbara Forbes.



She found her calling in the culinary arts and graduated at the top in the first class of the French Culinary Institute in New York City. This distinction brought her to the attention of renowned chef, Daniel Boulud, who hired her to work on the line of his new Plaza Athenee restaurant.



Cameron had a distinguished culinary career, working in several top French restaurants in New York, The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston and then in New England as the Executive Chef at The Pilgrim's Inn on Deer Isle, ME and at The Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend.



In January, 2005, Cameron changed artistic gears and founded Dunberry Hill Designs, specializing in hand crafted, authentic New England floor cloths. She utilized free-hand design as well as the traditional "stencil" method in her floor cloths. Her expertise gained recognition with clients throughout the U.S. and with two museums who commissioned replicas of early floor cloths. The Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA commissioned Cameron to re-create a specially designed original 1894 floor cloth for their Ropes Mansion. The Riversdale Plantation Home in Maryland commissioned a replica of the 8' x 12' dining room floor cloth that is now on permanent display.



A celebration of Cameron's life will be held in Grafton, Vermont, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice (VNH) for Vermont and New Hampshire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store