Gloria (Caron) Pinette, 88, of Crystal River, Florida, born April 25, 1932 in Maine, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. She lived in Thomaston, Plymouth, and Terryville, CT until 1980 when she moved to Crystal River, Florida with her daughter and son in law who have taken great care of her for 40 years. She was predeceased and will be welcomed in heaven by her parents Nazaire and Leona (Berube) Caron, the love of her life and husband Richard Pinette, daughter Christine Milan, daughter in law Dawn Pinette, son in law Alfred Milan, granddaughter Sharon Thibodeau, grandson Nathan Pinette, along with several sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Gloria was a very kind, loving, and devoted person to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children Patricia (Edward) Evanoski Crystal River FL, Beatrice (Ernie) Jewett Bristol CT, Michael (Sharon) Pinette Terryville CT, and Raymond Pinette Round O', SC, 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren, along with several sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family members are welcome to attend a graveside service at St. Thomas Cemetery, 55 Altair Ave. Thomaston, CT 06787 on Saturday, October 24 at 11a.m. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Gloria Pinette to the Dementia Society of America
or the American Heart Association
.
