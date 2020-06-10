Sandra (Smith) Adomavicia, 80, beloved wife of the late Robert Adomavicia Sr. died on Monday, June 08, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Sandra was born in Caribou, Maine on May 12, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Somers) Smith. She was a longtime Terryville resident. She volunteered for many years at the Community Hall in Gosinski Park serving meals until her retirement in October 2016. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching UCONN basketball and was an avid collector of all things Mickey Mouse. Sandra is survived by her daughters Debra Dabrowski and her husband Joe of Bristol, Lori Hurd and her husband Danny of Burlington, a brother Wesley Smith and his wife Barbara of Florida, a sister-in-law Diana Smith of Florida, six grandchildren Crystal, Jennifer, Jodi, Matthew, Amy, Kaitlin and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother; Wade Smith; and a sister in law; Judith Smith. Her family would like to extend a very special thanks to a neighbor Crystal Doyle for her kindness and compassion shown to Sandra. A private burial will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 10, 2020.