Leonel Fernando Saenz passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 83 years.



He was born in Mercedes, Texas to Fernando and Mercedes Saenz on September 5, 1935. He attended school in Mercedes, and though he lived in various other places, he always claimed Mercedes as his hometown. Leonel had a kind and generous spirit; his heart was the size of Texas and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.



Leonel is survived by his ex-wife Nasaria Saenz, his children Jesus (Margarita) Navarro, Julian (Teresa) Navarro, Nora (Eddie) Perez, Norma Navarro, Joel (Maria) Navarro, Fernando (Mary) Saenz and Guadalupe Saenz Aceves, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all residents of California. He will also be dearly missed by his sisters Diana (Lorenzo) De Hoyos of Alamo, Candelaria (Robert) Herrera of Corpus Christi, Lucille (Paul) DiGrazia of Brownsville, and Nellie (Jesse) Marroquin of Mercedes and many nephews, nieces, and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Mercedes Saenz of Mercedes, and his children Ninfa and Javier Navarro of California.



There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, followed by interment of the ashes at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Mercedes.



Leonel will live in our hearts forever. Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary