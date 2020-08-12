

Alvah Frederick Seibert was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 9, 1934, and passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 85.

Alvah graduated from Shaw High School in East Cleveland and then from the University of Cincinnati School of Architecture in 1959 where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Alvah was the president of the architectural firm Seibert, Worley, Cady, Kirk in Cleveland. Later in his career he was the Commissioner of Buildings for the City of South Euclid.

Alvah enjoyed golf, fishing and coaching his children's sports teams. He was a member of Masonic organizations, bagpiper in the Cleveland Kilty Band and the Al Koran Shrine Pipes and Drums. He also managed the Western Reserve Pipe Band and was instrumental in the founding of the Ohio Scottish Games.

Alvah and Nancy retired to Sunset Beach in 1999. He enjoyed golf, boating and volunteered on the Town of Sunset Beach Building and Zoning Board. Alvah and Nancy have recently resided in Johns Creek, Ga.

Alvah is survived by his wife Nancy Good; daughters Amy Carrier (Bill, deceased), Kristen Koscal (Mike); son Todd Seibert (Maria); sisters Kathryn Howe (Jim) and Karen Boyd (Bob). He was very proud of his grandchildren Lauren and Andrew Koscal and Sadie and Grace Seibert.

Interment will be in Twinsburg, Ohio at a later date. Memorials on his behalf may be sent to Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097





