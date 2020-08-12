1/1
Alvah Frederick Seibert
1934 - 2020
Alvah Frederick Seibert was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 9, 1934, and passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
Alvah graduated from Shaw High School in East Cleveland and then from the University of Cincinnati School of Architecture in 1959 where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Alvah was the president of the architectural firm Seibert, Worley, Cady, Kirk in Cleveland. Later in his career he was the Commissioner of Buildings for the City of South Euclid.
Alvah enjoyed golf, fishing and coaching his children's sports teams. He was a member of Masonic organizations, bagpiper in the Cleveland Kilty Band and the Al Koran Shrine Pipes and Drums. He also managed the Western Reserve Pipe Band and was instrumental in the founding of the Ohio Scottish Games.
Alvah and Nancy retired to Sunset Beach in 1999. He enjoyed golf, boating and volunteered on the Town of Sunset Beach Building and Zoning Board. Alvah and Nancy have recently resided in Johns Creek, Ga.
Alvah is survived by his wife Nancy Good; daughters Amy Carrier (Bill, deceased), Kristen Koscal (Mike); son Todd Seibert (Maria); sisters Kathryn Howe (Jim) and Karen Boyd (Bob). He was very proud of his grandchildren Lauren and Andrew Koscal and Sadie and Grace Seibert.
Interment will be in Twinsburg, Ohio at a later date. Memorials on his behalf may be sent to Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 9, 2020
My condolences to Nancy, Todd, Amy, and Kristen. Al was a dear friend from South Euclid, who was a quiet leader in our community. He taught me about Building Code law, and about how to deal with adversity. Unfortunately, he couldn't help me with my golf game!

Ed Icove
Friend
August 8, 2020
Nancy, Todd, Amy, and Kristen. Sad to hear of Al's passing. I will always remember the neighborhood bagpipe serenade. It was an honor to keep him stocked in golf tees, unpainted of course. May Al rest in peace. Peace to you all.
Tim Carroll
Friend
