Anthony Robert Micucci, 85, of Carolina Shores passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
A son of the late Carmine and Frances Micucci, he was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on November 27, 1933. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, He served the city of New York as a police officer for 20 years. After retirement, he drove a school bus for the Lakeland School District until 1995 when he and his wife, Juanita, moved to N.C.
Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita; sons, Anthony Micucci of Sunset Beach, Robert Micucci of Sunset Beach; daughter, Christina Devaney (Nowlin) of Little River, S.C.; brother, Frank Micucci of California; granddaughter, Dana; and grandchildren, Nicole, Sophia and Danny.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beach Assembly of God in Ocean Isle Beach.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 11, 2019