Bob Current, 77, of Holden Beach, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. Bob was born July 31, 1942 in Nevada, Mo., to the late Robert and Elizabeth Roberts Current. He was a former Clinical Director and Patient Advocate at St. Joseph Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center. He was an active member of the Holden Beach Senior Citizens. Bob was a life-long advocate for people with mental health issues and special needs.
He is survived by his three children, Summer Roberts, Zachary Current, and Temple Elliott (Jeremie); five grandchildren, Esme and Dashiell Roberts, Elijah & Isabela Current, Edan Current; two brothers, George Current (Carolyn), Jim Current (Gail); a sister, Madelyn Seippel (Jerry); extended, yet tight-knit, family across the country and an incredible church family here in Holden Beach. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Meredith and a sister Patricia Current.
A celebration of his life was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Sharon United Methodist Church, 2030 Holden Beach Road, Supply, N.C. 28462. The family had visitation prior to the service at the church from 6 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church to benefit the church's Legacy Youth Group and Headwinds Special Needs Outreach Program. Donations may be sent c/o Bob Current to Sharon Methodist, 2030 Holden Beach Road, Supply, N.C. 28462.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020