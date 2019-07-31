Charles Ben Erwin, 81, of Bolivia, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Born in Waynesville on June 17, 1938, he was a son of the late Charles and Bessie Singleton Erwin. He was retired from the Mundy Construction Company. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Erwin; sisters, Frances Messer, Lillian Messer, Wanda Reese and Susie Bell; a brother, Everette Erwin; and a son, Roger Dale Erwin.
He was a member of the Pine View Church in Wilmington. Ben will be remembered as a man of faith who loved being with people. One of his favorite quotes is "Keep Looking Up!"
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy E. Simmons and Selena Erwin; two sons, Ronnie Erwin, Marty Erwin and wife Jennifer; a brother, Billy Erwin; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cape Fear Memorial Park.
The family held visitation on Wednesday, July 31, from 6 until 8 p.m. at White Funeral Service, Bolivia Supply Chapel.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the Pine View Church, 202 Flemington Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28401
"I love you. The Lord loves you. If you live right, you'll be in Heaven with me someday," Mr. Ben Erwin.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 1, 2019