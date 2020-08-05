1/
Gloria L. Pawlowski
1932 - 2020
Gloria L. Pawlowski, 88, of Bolivia, passed away Aug. 1, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1932, in Chicago, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Lydia Willert Kuehne; ex-husband, Eugene R. Pawlowski; brothers, Norman, Willard (killed in World War II), Fredrick and Melvin (Pete) Kuehne; niece, Kathy Elliot; sisters-in-law, Marge Kuehne and Joan (Mickey) Kuehne.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Pawlowski Beaman (Terry); granddaughter, Jessica Setty Arendt (Josh); step-grandsons, Jason and wife Jennifer Beaman of Griffith, Ind., Joe and wife Kristy Beaman of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gabriella Arendt of Bolivia, N.C., Jayden, Jase, and Jessalyn Beaman of Griffith, Ind., Juliana, Kaylie, Karalyn, Lydia and baby Beaman (due in Sept) of Port St. Lucie; nephew, Bill Kuehne (Kathy) of Elkhart, Ind.; nieces, Nadine Schmit (Joe) of Ruby, S.C. and Lynda Szblewski (Alan) of Hartsville, S.C.; great niece, Amy Elliot of Elkhart.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Shared memories and condolences may be offered to the family at
www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel



Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
