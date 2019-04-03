Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nancy Sellers Nixon, 63, of Supply died Saturday March 30, 2019, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.

Nancy was born in Brunswick County on March 20, 1956, and was the daughter of Mary Lee Clemmons Sellers of Supply and the late Edgar Sellers Jr. She enjoyed reading and crocheting and fishing. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Bryan Nixon; a son, Daniel Bryan Nixon of the home; two sisters, Wanda Sellers of Supply, Terri Pittman and husband Lee of Supply; two nieces, Oran and Hanna.

A memorial service was held Tuesday April 2nd, 2019, at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia at three o'clock in the afternoon.

The family received friends at the funeral on Tuesday afternoon one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia NC 28422

