Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marie Sexton. View Sign Service Information Wells Funeral Homes 296 West Main Street Waynesville , NC 28786 (828)-456-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Marie Seelbach

Phyllis Marie Seelbach Sexton, 84, of Shallotte, formerly of Kiawah Island, S.C. and Watchung, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Hospice at Autumn Care of Waynesville, N.C.



Phyllis was born on January 14, 1935, in Yonkers, N.Y. the daughter of the late Christian Seelbach, Jr. and Marie Laubscher Seelbach. She was the wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Sexton.

After graduating from Cranford High School in New Jersey in 1952, Phyllis attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained a nursing diploma and her Registered Nurse qualification circa 1955. Phyllis and Jack met on St. Patrick's Day 1958 at a mutual friend's party and wed the following September.



In addition to raising her family in the Watchung Mountains, Phyllis was a staff nurse on 4AB at Overlook Hospital in Summit, N.J., where she enjoyed a long and accomplished career as an orthopedic nurse. Phyllis possessed all the qualities of an exceptional staff nurse. Her expertise in orthopedic nursing was evident to each new nurse who arrived on the unit! Many would call her their mentor. Phyllis was also greatly respected by the physicians who listened and trusted her patient assessments. Her kind and caring attitude and sense of humor made each workday so enjoyable. She would be remembered as a team leader/charge nurse in those days, but her real joy was at the bedside. She will be missed by all who knew her. Phyllis retired in 1989 after 25 years as a registered nurse at Overlook Hospital.



Phyllis sang in the church choir at Wilson Memorial Union Church in Watchung, N.J. and was a lifelong Christian. She was a skilled pianist and played in churches in her younger days. Upon retirement in 1989, Phyllis and Jack moved to Kiawah Island, S.C. and relocated to River's Edge in Shallotte, N.C. in 2003. During retirement Phyllis excelled in golf and enjoyed spending time with her family on the Carolina beaches, traveling, and cruising the world. Phyllis and Jack set up bluebird trails and homes for purple martins.



Surviving are her son, Alan T. Sexton of Reisterstown, Md.; daughter Linda M. Sexton of Waynesville, N.C.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sexton was preceded in death by her husband John J. "Jack" Sexton; her son John T. Sexton; and a brother Walter C. Seelbach of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The remains of Phyllis and Jack will be placed with family at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, N.J. at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to The .

The care of Mrs. Sexton has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at



Phyllis Marie SeelbachPhyllis Marie Seelbach Sexton, 84, of Shallotte, formerly of Kiawah Island, S.C. and Watchung, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Hospice at Autumn Care of Waynesville, N.C.Phyllis was born on January 14, 1935, in Yonkers, N.Y. the daughter of the late Christian Seelbach, Jr. and Marie Laubscher Seelbach. She was the wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Sexton.After graduating from Cranford High School in New Jersey in 1952, Phyllis attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained a nursing diploma and her Registered Nurse qualification circa 1955. Phyllis and Jack met on St. Patrick's Day 1958 at a mutual friend's party and wed the following September.In addition to raising her family in the Watchung Mountains, Phyllis was a staff nurse on 4AB at Overlook Hospital in Summit, N.J., where she enjoyed a long and accomplished career as an orthopedic nurse. Phyllis possessed all the qualities of an exceptional staff nurse. Her expertise in orthopedic nursing was evident to each new nurse who arrived on the unit! Many would call her their mentor. Phyllis was also greatly respected by the physicians who listened and trusted her patient assessments. Her kind and caring attitude and sense of humor made each workday so enjoyable. She would be remembered as a team leader/charge nurse in those days, but her real joy was at the bedside. She will be missed by all who knew her. Phyllis retired in 1989 after 25 years as a registered nurse at Overlook Hospital.Phyllis sang in the church choir at Wilson Memorial Union Church in Watchung, N.J. and was a lifelong Christian. She was a skilled pianist and played in churches in her younger days. Upon retirement in 1989, Phyllis and Jack moved to Kiawah Island, S.C. and relocated to River's Edge in Shallotte, N.C. in 2003. During retirement Phyllis excelled in golf and enjoyed spending time with her family on the Carolina beaches, traveling, and cruising the world. Phyllis and Jack set up bluebird trails and homes for purple martins.Surviving are her son, Alan T. Sexton of Reisterstown, Md.; daughter Linda M. Sexton of Waynesville, N.C.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sexton was preceded in death by her husband John J. "Jack" Sexton; her son John T. Sexton; and a brother Walter C. Seelbach of Scottsdale, Ariz.The remains of Phyllis and Jack will be placed with family at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, N.J. at a later date.In lieu of flowers please send donations to The . [email protected] The care of Mrs. Sexton has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.