Sarah McClelland Craven Washam of Davidson and Ocean Isle Beach passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 25th, 2019.

Born on January 14, 1925, Sarah was educated at The Flora McDonald College, where she received a Bachelors in Education. Sarah taught first grade in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for 32 years.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Pharr Craven and Loy McLean Craven of Mooresville; sisters, Rebecca Mills, Mary Beth Kennedy, Juliette Brown, Evelyn Sims, and brother Thomas Craven. She is survived by brother Walter Craven (Peggy Mayes Craven) and Martha Ann Ware (Brohn).

Sarah wed Robert Lee Washam of Davidson, on June 21st 1947. Bob and Sarah were married for fifty-two years, until Bob was called home by his Heavenly Father. Sarah remained widowed for twenty years, anxiously awaiting her happy reunion with her beloved Bob. Sarah was the mother of one son, Robert Lee Washam Jr. and mother-in-law to Karen. Sarah loved her children more than life itself, and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed wonderful and close relationships with her nieces and nephews, all of whom spent much time at Sarah and Bob's farm. Sarah had a beautiful soul and she never left you wondering whether you were loved. She lived her life in such a way that there was never any doubt that she was a faithful daughter of Jesus Christ, the Heavenly Savior. She loved The Lord and served Him throughout her entire life, at Coddle Creek ARP as a young girl, and at Ramah Presbyterian, where she and Bob were long-serving members. Sarah's love for serving the community will be remembered by the many hundreds of children whom she taught over her years. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice, and her gift of music. She loved to sing for many services, and her voice will forever live in our hearts.

Sarah's Celebration of Life will be held at the Ramah Church, where she will be placed alongside her loving husband, Bob.

Sarah's family extends deepest gratitude to the many friends and caregivers at The Autumn Care facility and to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the loving care she has been given.

White Funeral and Cremation Service

