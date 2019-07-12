Jeremy Robert Walker of Richmond Hill passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family following a short illness. He was 44 years old.

Raised in Richmond Hill, Jeremy, the youngest son of Billy and Annette Walker was a 1993 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He was employed by NFI, formally Georgia Pacific as a shift supervisor.

Jeremy is survived by his sons, Austin and Dustin, his brothers, Bryan, Billy and Andy, his sister, Angie and special friend Sarrah Howard. He is also survived by his Uncle Clyde Smith, his aunts, Dorothy Smith and Doris Smith, a niece Bryanna and nephew Brantley, several cousins and his cat Shoeless 'Joe' Jackson.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at Carter Funeral Home and a graveside service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice Savannah or the .

Carter funeral home Bryan Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



