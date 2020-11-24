Janet R. Rosser
Janet R. Rosser, 86, of Midway, passed Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1934 in Burgettstown; a daughter of Harry E. and Beulah Gardner Blaine.
Mrs. Rosser was a graduate of Midway High School.
On March 5, 1954, she married James W. Rosser, who died in 1998.
Janet liked to travel, go out to dinner, and shopping. She loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Rosser of Washington, PA and Susan Rosser of Levittown, PA, three grandchildren, James C. (Meghan) Rosser, Rachel A. (James) Sippel and Joshua J. (Sarah) Gerard, and nine great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-8PM at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 E. Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA 15057; where services will take place Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald, PA.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.