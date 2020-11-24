1/1
Janet R. Rosser
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. Rosser
Janet R. Rosser, 86, of Midway, passed Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1934 in Burgettstown; a daughter of Harry E. and Beulah Gardner Blaine.
Mrs. Rosser was a graduate of Midway High School.
On March 5, 1954, she married James W. Rosser, who died in 1998.
Janet liked to travel, go out to dinner, and shopping. She loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Rosser of Washington, PA and Susan Rosser of Levittown, PA, three grandchildren, James C. (Meghan) Rosser, Rachel A. (James) Sippel and Joshua J. (Sarah) Gerard, and nine great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-8PM at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 E. Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA 15057; where services will take place Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald, PA.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nation Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved