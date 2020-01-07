|
Sy Platt, local jazz trumpeter and music professor, died peacefully in his Philadelphia home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was 91.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Wallace, his children, David and Jennifer, grandson, David, and stepdaughter, Maggie.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Sy was a Juilliard graduate. He had a varied and colorful career. It included stints at the renowned Harlem club, The Savoy Ballroom, for performances and recordings with PDQ Bach, the original Broadway production and recording of Fiddler on the Roof, many years of playing with name salsa bands in the New York area, a tour of the Netherlands in the Heineken Jazz Festival, and in the Kool Jazz Festival.
A Bucks County resident from 1970 through 2017, he played in the Bucks County Symphony, and taught trumpet, jazz improvisation, and jazz history at Bucks County Community College, where he established the jazz studies program. He performed regularly in the greater Philadelphia area with many jazz greats, including for 20 years in the Swan Lounge at The Four Seasons Hotel with Al Stauffer, Tom Lawton and Larry McKenna. His 24 Etudes for Trumpet is sold world wide. He was known for his beautiful tone, general knowledge of music, his skill at improvisation, and his quirky sense of humor.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020