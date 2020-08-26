Thomas F. Carroll passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 76.
Born in New York City, son of the late Elaine (Keenoy) and Thomas F. Carroll, Thomas was a graduate of George Washington High School in New York, N.Y.
Thomas was a long time resident of Levittown before moving to Yardley, in 2005 and then Newtown in 2020. He was a member of the Queen of the Universe Parish.
Thomas retired from Amtrak after working there for over 32 years in various leadership roles.
Thomas' true passion was spending time with his family. He never missed any of his son's events and was always making sure that the family traveled together on numerous vacations and day trips to Six Flags.
Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Eileen Marie (Cunneen) Carroll, Thomas is the loving father of Thomas Carroll, Jr. (Sue), John Carroll (Ruth), James Carroll (Jennifer), Robert Carroll (Nina), Kenneth Carroll and Stephen Carroll (Kelly).
Thomas will be sadly missed by his ten adoring grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Ashley, Thomas, Joseph, Anthony, Alexa, Aaron, Dominic, Zachary, Madison, Scarlett, Jaxson, Oliver and Zachary.
Thomas was also preceded in death by his sister Patricia Carroll and brother John Carroll. He is survived by his sister Mary Elaine (Carroll) Lehr and her husband James.
The family would like to recognize all of the healthcare workers who have provided him with amazing care during his illness; especially Cathy and Maria who were his angels.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 28th, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. Friends may also call on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the Autism Cares Foundation, online at autismcaresfoundation.org
