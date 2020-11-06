Donald P. Reed
Bucyrus - Donald P. Reed, 85, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Bucyrus on October 18, 1935 to the late Andrew and Marie (Wyss) Reed and was a 1953 graduate of Bucyrus High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Julia A. Sullivan, on August 21, 1954, and shared 44 years together before her death in 1998.
Don enlisted to serve in the US Air Force in 1953 and completed basic training in Mississippi. He graduated top of his class and chose to be stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany, serving as a radio operator. Following his honorable discharge in 1957, he and Julia returned home to Ohio. Don studied engineering at The Ohio State University and eventually took a position at Galion Iron Works working as an engineer and became manager of their service department before retiring in the mid-90s.
After Julia's death, Don found companionship in his lifelong friend, Phyllis J. (Wiles) Fowler, who also lost a spouse. They married in 2001 and she survives.
Don will be remembered as a generous, loving, and patient man. When encountered with a problem, he never got excited, he just figured it out. He never met a stranger and loved socializing with people. Don volunteered for many years at the Crawford County Courthouse help desk, allowing him to strike up many conversations and point individuals in the right direction. He traveled through much of the United States and took many international trips with his family. Earlier in life, Don loved singing with the Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus and Quartet. When his son was born, John received much of dad's free time. Throughout his life, Don shared many memorable moments and deeply loved both Julia and Phyllis. He also shared quality time with his son. Their strong bond was solidified even more through shared projects such as the two-year period they spent building a hovercraft.
Don was active at First UMC for several years and more recently has enjoyed faith and fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed attending symphonies and loved watching Buckeyes and Browns football.
Don is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 20 years; son, John (Michele) Reed of Belchertown, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Bradley and Analise Reed. Along with his parents and first wife, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Reed.
Due to current health safety concerns, there will be no public services at this time. Eventually, a public graveside funeral with military rites will be announced when safer for family to travel and be with one another. This service will take place in Brokensword Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to the First Presbyterian Church and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820, who handled Donald's cremation arrangements. Memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
