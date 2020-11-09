Michael V. White
Bucyrus - Michael V. White, 80, of Bucyrus, was led home on November 8, 2020 after passing at his residence.
Michael was born November 5, 1940 to the late Arnold and Hazel Wellner White in Lancaster, Wisconsin. When he was 16 years old his family moved to Shelby, Ohio where he graduated from Shelby High School in 1958. Michael then attended Hobart Welding School in Troy. After graduating, he worked as an independent plumber, welder, and pipe fitter all his life. During one of his jobs at Timken, a friend introduced Michael to the company's secretary Bonnie Russell. Over time they fell in love and got married June 8, 1979. They then moved to the Bucyrus area where they later started Reliable Plumbing and Piping in 1992.
Michael loved life and Jesus Christ. Ever since he was a child, he would attend church every week. He was a member of the New Hope Community Church formerly First Baptist Church in Bucyrus. He always liked to keep busy and was a member of numerable organizations and clubs. He was a member of the NRA, Ohio Gun Collectors, the Eastern Star in Upper Sandusky, the Buckeye State Sheriff Association, a 50+ year local 42 plumber and pipe fitters member in Norwalk, and he was an Aladdin Shriner. He was also a founding member of the Lincoln Highway Car Club, a 32-degree Master Mason with the Bucyrus Lodge #139 F&A.M, a Gideon, and a grad of the refrigeration service and engineer society. For five years he taught instructor training for welding at Purdue University. Michael was a hard worker and always made sure to do his best in his clubs and organizations.
When Michael was not participating in his many clubs, he was fishing, hunting, attending Pontiac car shows with his wife, and spending time with family. He enjoyed attending his sons' football and baseball games. Later in life he continued his support of his loved ones by attending his granddaughter's volleyball games and swim meets. Michael cherished the yearly family vacations where they would rent a cabin in Canada.
Surviving is his wife of 41 years; sons Eric (Kimberly) White and Aaron White; granddaughter Brennah White; sisters Diane (Don) Deisler, Judy (Brian) Moore, and Linda (Ed) Ross; his nieces and nephews; and his furry companions Stretch and Lucy. Preceded in death were his brother Ward White, niece Roxane White, and his parents.
Friends may visit from 9AM-11AM Friday, November 13th at the New Hope Community Church at 235 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. A service will follow at 11AM with Rev. Tim Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Hope Community Church or Gideon International and can be sent to Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos may be shared on Michael's tribute page at wisefuneral.com
.