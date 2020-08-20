1/1
Armando Anthony SEVERO
1935 - 2020
SEVERO - Armando Anthony
Age 85, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on August 14, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on June 18, 1935, the son of the late John and Marietta (nee Antonelli) Severo; loving brother to late Norman Severo, Lucia (late William) Schimpf, and Edward Tambascia; Armando is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Roberta Severo; and sons Anthony (Jeanette Wong) Severo and Marc (Kelly) Severo. He was also expecting a granddaughter. An online memorial service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org. Please share condolences at: www.funeralchoices.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Choices Of Chantilly
14522L Lee Rd
Chantilly, VA 20151
(703) 378-6896
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
August 20, 2020
Dear Roberta,
We are so sorry and saddened my the news of Armando's passing. We have such good memories of Armando and you as friends and great neighbors. We could not have picked better. Will always remember when Armando would walk down your driveway to take his daily walks and Sammy and Molly would start their barking and run up to meet him. Armando would always take time out to visit with them. He was a wonderful kind man, friend and neighbor to us, he will be missed, heaven has received a wonderful human being. Take care Roberta. Love, Patty, Greg, Jonathan, Matthew, Sammy and Molly Gill. (Orchard Park, NY)
Patty and Greg Gill
Friend
