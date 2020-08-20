SEVERO - Armando Anthony
Age 85, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on August 14, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on June 18, 1935, the son of the late John and Marietta (nee Antonelli) Severo; loving brother to late Norman Severo, Lucia (late William) Schimpf, and Edward Tambascia; Armando is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Roberta Severo; and sons Anthony (Jeanette Wong) Severo and Marc (Kelly) Severo. He was also expecting a granddaughter. An online memorial service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
. Please share condolences at: www.funeralchoices.com