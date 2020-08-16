KISTNER - Charles R.
Of West Seneca, NY, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda S. (nee Bernard) Kistner; dearest father of Brian (Amanda) Kistner; loving Grampy of Ava and Jacob; brother of Marylou (Robert) Leach, Gary (Kris) and John Kistner. Chuck had a real passion for life. He was a loving husband and the best dad to our son, Brian. He welcomed Amanda into our family and loved her like a daughter. He accomplished so many things in his 71 years. Chuck retired from Buffalo Pumps where he was the President of the company. He was still consulting right up to the time of his passing. Chuck enjoyed many sports and excelled at them all! He had his private pilot's license at the age of 20. He loved golfing and was a member of the Lancaster Country Club. He loved to go fishing, especially with his grandson, Jacob. He never missed a band concert, dance recital, or school play that his granddaughter Ava was in, even if it meant missing a round of golf. Chuck will be truly missed. He will forever be in our hearts. We love you so much. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, August 21, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
