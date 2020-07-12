LYCETT - Christine "Chris"

(nee Piekart)

July 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John (the late Dolores Baron) Piekart; loving sister of John (Mary) Piekart; loving aunt of Michael (Amy Lupton) Piekart and Jennifer (Fred) Piekart-Mount; and great-aunt of Tripp; loyal friend of Mickey, Kevin and Mike. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, from 5-8 PM, at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, (716) 828-1846, (same location as Sieck, Mast, and Leslie), where services will take place at 7:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.







