1/
Christine "Chris" LYCETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYCETT - Christine "Chris"
(nee Piekart)
July 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John (the late Dolores Baron) Piekart; loving sister of John (Mary) Piekart; loving aunt of Michael (Amy Lupton) Piekart and Jennifer (Fred) Piekart-Mount; and great-aunt of Tripp; loyal friend of Mickey, Kevin and Mike. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, from 5-8 PM, at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, (716) 828-1846, (same location as Sieck, Mast, and Leslie), where services will take place at 7:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 828-1846
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cusack Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved