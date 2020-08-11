1/1
Daniel T. KACZMAREK Sr.
KACZMAREK - Daniel T., Sr.
Age 77, of Thomas Road, Varysburg, passed away at home, peacefully, Saturday, August 8th 2020. Daniel was born in Buffalo, July 6th 1943, the son of the late Florian and Genevieve Pokora Kaczmarek. A 1962 graduate of Sloan High School, Dan went on to serve in the Army National Guard from 1963-1970. Following his military service, Dan worked on the production line at General Motors in Tonawanda for 36 years before his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and beloved pets. He was known as a history and weather buff. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary A. Kopciowski Kaczmarek whom he married on September 4th, 1965. Additional survivors include his three sons; Daniel (Linda) Kaczmarek Jr. of Akron, Jeff (Tammy Soemann) Kaczmarek of Varysburg, Jeremy (Neale) Kaczmarek of Rosemount, MN, a daughter; Denise (Bradley) Dean of Darien Center, three grandchildren; Brittany (Aaron) Gugel of Batavia, and Madison and Amanda Kaczmarek both of Akron, and a great grandchild on the way. Services are private for the family. Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards or flowers.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weeks Funeral Home - Warsaw
123 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY 14569
585-786-2200
