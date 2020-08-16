ROOP - E. Kenneth "Kenny"
August 14, 2020. Beloved son of E. Kenneth and Ada Roop; cherished brother of the late Gretchen Roop; devoted nephew of the late Aunt Birdie; loving friend of his girls Joyce, Suzanne, Anne and Francine; also survived by many cousins and friends. Kenny earned a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics and History from SUNY at Buffalo, he was a proud Mensa member. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years and worked at Erie County as an Analyst. Kenny loved spending time with the family at "the beach" each summer. His other passions included music, theater, food and Christmas at Eleanor and Bert's house. A special thanks to the staff at Brompton and Northgate, for the care they gave Kenny for the last 4 years. A Service well be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com