Ernest J. Waddell Jr.
Waddell - Ernest J., Jr.
July 22, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of late Betty (nee Albright) Waddell; devoted father of Elizabeth Waddell, Jacqueline (James) Menke, Ernest "Sam" Waddell III, Donald (Debra) Waddell, Carol (David) Waddell-Sheets, Ann Waddell, and David (Cynthia Olrogge) Waddell; dear brother of Herb Waddell, Bob Waddell, late Harold Waddell, late Jessie Level, late Alice Mann, and late Helen Bartha; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home, 2546 Lake Rd., Silver Creek, NY 14136. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 627-2919. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
