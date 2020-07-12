1/1
Fred D. RACINE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACINE - Fred D., Jr.
of Hamburg; entered into rest July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean E. (nee Strickland) Racine; devoted father of Kim Gray and Laurie (Ed) Cruz; cherished grandfather of Mark Ferguson, Eddie (Christa) Cruz, Brittany Arvelo and Manuel Cruz; loving son of the late Fred D., Sr. and Dolores Racine; dear brother of Daniel (Patricia) Racine, Darlene (Brian) Minotti, Louie (Becky) Racine, Jeff Racine, Dorothy (Scott) Wilson, Michelle Block, Kelly Racine and the late Duke (late Lynn) Racine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Tuesday, from 1-8 PM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Racine was a Marine Corps veteran. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face mask. Share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved