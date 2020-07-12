RACINE - Fred D., Jr.
of Hamburg; entered into rest July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean E. (nee Strickland) Racine; devoted father of Kim Gray and Laurie (Ed) Cruz; cherished grandfather of Mark Ferguson, Eddie (Christa) Cruz, Brittany Arvelo and Manuel Cruz; loving son of the late Fred D., Sr. and Dolores Racine; dear brother of Daniel (Patricia) Racine, Darlene (Brian) Minotti, Louie (Becky) Racine, Jeff Racine, Dorothy (Scott) Wilson, Michelle Block, Kelly Racine and the late Duke (late Lynn) Racine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Tuesday, from 1-8 PM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Racine was a Marine Corps veteran.