ANSTETT - Gordon D.
Of Alden, NY, August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dawn (Habicht) Anstett; dear father of Mark, Kevin (Mary Beth), Gary (Sue) and Karen (Andrew) Anstett-Horn; loving grandfather of Joshua, Jessica, Christopher, Ryan, John Michael (fiancee' Polly), Steven (Shannon), Jason, Kathryn (fiancé Stan) and Matthew; great-grandfather of Hailey; brother of the late Gerald, Darwin, Joan and Donald. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com