LIPS - Gregory A.

Born to Victor F. and Helen L. (Asmus) Lips in Buffalo, New York, 87 years ago. He was older brother to the late David (Betty) Lips, late Suzanne (late Charlie Fellner) and Penelope (late Paul Kingston) Lips. Greg was especially close to his aunt, Mabel Asmus. He attended St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius College and then served in the U.S. Army military police. Greg's career as a real estate broker with Helen L. Lips Real Estate found homes for many Buffalo families. Greg met Joan Doherty on a blind date and they were married on May 28, 1955. Greg and Joan recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary unconventionally with the help of an iPad. Greg was in a rehab facility and separated due to COVID-19 restrictions. Their children are Cindi Pfeiffer and Amy Rosier. Their front porch was a gathering place for games and a backyard swimming pool welcomed everyone. The Country Squire station wagon often took friends and cousins to Glen Park, Crystal Beach and Fort Erie. Family vacations were most memorable at Bemus Point, Lake Chautauqua and Treasure Island, Florida. Greg especially enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a third degree Knight of Columbus. Colorado became Greg and Joan's home 34 years ago to be close to their grandchildren. They called him "Poppy." They are Catie Pfeiffer, Greg (Jess) Pfeiffer, Ben (Krista) Pfeiffer, Lauren Reyelts (Ryan), Sam (Mikayla) Pfeiffer and Melissa Finson (Robert). They enjoyed stories and jokes, poker lessons and M & M parties with their grandfather. Poppy was a constant source of love, comfort and support. A visit from Greg's great-grandchildren, Madeline, Kainalu, Autumn, Violet and Penelope Pfeiffer, always brought a special sparkle to his eyes. Greg was a kind and gentle man whose love for his family was extraordinary.







