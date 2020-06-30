PERRINO - Ronald G.
April 19, 1942-June 28, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY; beloved life partner of 19 years of Vicki F. Simmons and cherished friend of Gabriel J. Simmons; brother of David and the late Sharon and Shirley. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site." Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retiree of the NYS Thruway Authority. He loved woodworking, carpentry and was a motorcycle and NASCAR enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.