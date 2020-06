PERRINO - Ronald G.April 19, 1942-June 28, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY; beloved life partner of 19 years of Vicki F. Simmons and cherished friend of Gabriel J. Simmons; brother of David and the late Sharon and Shirley. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site." Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retiree of the NYS Thruway Authority. He loved woodworking, carpentry and was a motorcycle and NASCAR enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com