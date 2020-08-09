1/1
Susan J. (Dalkey) PETTIGREW
PETTIGREW - Susan J.
(nee Dalkey)
August 4, 2020, age 64. Beloved wife of David Pettigrew; loving mother of Nathan (Sheila) Pettigrew; dearest sister of Sandra (Lee) Novy, Thomas (Jean) Dalkey, and the late Albert (Karin) Dalkey; also survived by cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Funeral Services to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susan's memory to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences and memories on Susan's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
