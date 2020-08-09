KIEBALA - Thomas W.
Of Angola, NY, August 2, 2020. Former husband of Kelly M. Kiebala; father of Tobias M. and Lily A. Kiebala; son of the late Norman W. and June J. (Hincken) Davis. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Kiebala was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and an avid motorcycle and train enthusiast. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.