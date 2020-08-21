1/1
Vittorio "Vito" MACALUSO
MACALUSO - Vittorio "Vito"
August 18, 2020. Dear father of Nicoli; beloved son of Nicolo and Lillian Macaluso; also survived by aunts and many cousins. Family will be present on Sunday, from 2-6 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Monday, at 9:30 AM. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience, if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
