INDEPENDENCE – Robert James Clayton 78, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, June 21. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. service at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE, Independence.



He was born on November 1, 1941, the son of Charles and Marcella Clayton.



He is survived by his wife, Paula (Zingg) Clayton.



