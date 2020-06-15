Robert James Clayton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Robert James Clayton 78, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, June 21. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. service at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE, Independence.

He was born on November 1, 1941, the son of Charles and Marcella Clayton.

He is survived by his wife, Paula (Zingg) Clayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved