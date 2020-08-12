Nadyne (Richardson) Poss
Heaven was blessed with Doris Nadyne Poss, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, two days shy of her 79th birthday.
Nadyne was born on Aug. 10, 1941, to Delbert and Inez (Fairbanks) Richardson in Wichita, Kan. She was one of six children born to this union.
Nadyne attended school at Smoky Hill, Goodland, Kan., Kanorado, Kan. and graduated from Burlington High School in 1959.
After high school, she moved to Denver and worked for Mountain Bell Telephone company for 10 years, where she made lifelong friends and enjoyed the city life.
Nadyne moved to Limon where she shortly thereafter met Dave Poss. They got married on Oct. 10, 1970 and moved to the family farm southwest of Hugo.
They were blessed with three sons David, Stan, and Kevin. They also devoted their time to providing a loving, caring, and nurturing home to numerous foster children.
Nadyne's passions were raising her family, helping on the family farm, cooking, and crocheting.
Love was the "secret ingredient" she used in her cooking. Her passion for cooking and love of children led her to a fulfilling role as a cook at the school cafeteria.
Many afghans were crocheted for her sons and grandchildren.
Shortly after moving to Hugo, Nadyne converted to the Catholic faith where she continued to devote her life to Christ and His Church. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society, taught catechism and aided in the liturgy during Mass.
Nadyne will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Nadyne is preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Inez, her stepfather, Addison Long, brother Tony, one stillborn sibling and brother-in-law Vince Poss.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 50 years, Dave Poss; son David and wife Anita Poss of Akron; son Stan and wife Michelle Poss of Colorado Springs; and son Kevin and wife Laura Poss of Hugo.
She was blessed by 18 grandchildren – Dustin, Brooke, Derrick, Brittany, Brianna, Nadalyn, Kianna, Caleb, Larry, Shayan, Filomena, Kipton, Vince, Christina, Kellen, Benny, Michael, and Rosalina.
She also leaves behind her sister Carolyn (Herbert) Schritter, sister Marsha (Jack) Brachtenbach, brother Bill (Shauna) Richardson, in-laws Jerry and Vicki Poss, Carol Subbert, Marilyn and Bob Bajorin, Kathy Lewis, Gordon and Heather Poss and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Recitation of the Rosary at St. Anthony of Padua, Hugo, is Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, 5:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua, Hugo, is Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, P.O. Box 790, Hugo, CO 80821 or Children's Tumor Foundation, CTF.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Limon.