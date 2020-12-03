Grover John Hill, 77, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Grover was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Lyons, Kan. to Willis Hill and Matilda "Tillie" Driscoll (Hill).
He married Karen Schenkel on May 15, 1982, in Great Bend, Kan. To this union one child was born, Brett Hill on Sept. 11, 1986.
Grover also had two sons Grover John Hill II born Aug. 23, 1965 and Brian D. Hill on Sept. 19, 1975.
Following high school, Grover served in the United States Navy for four years. After returning home he worked in several trades until he found his niche working for Tretolite as a chemical salesman in Ness City, Kan.
Company growth eventually led the family to relocate to Burlington in 1990. Grover continued to work for Tretolite until he was injured on the job and forced into an early retirement.
Prior to his work injury Grover was very active and enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, traveling and spending time with his children.
Upon retirement Grover and Karen continued to reside in Burlington and Grover frequently worked part time selling automobiles and driving semi-trucks during harvest.
He enjoyed time with his family and was a daily fixture at the local coffee shop.
Grover is survived by his children Grover John Hill II and his wife Desiree of Haysville, Kan., Brian Hill and his wife Marlena of Bennett and Brett Hill of Burlington.
He is also survived by six grandchildren; Zach, Braden, Tyler, Garrett, Greyson and Reagan Hill and one great-grandchild Kinsley.
Grover is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Matilda "Tillie" Hill, sister Marie Hill, and his nephew Darren Cain.
Memorials may be made to Grover's Grandchildren's College Fund in his memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Private family services for Grover were held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Love Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Viergutz officiating.
Graveside services were held following the service and burial followed in Fairview Cemetery at Burlington.
Private family visitation was held one hour prior to the service at Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.