Edward "Humpy" Lewis, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 7, 2020.He was born September 15, 1964 in New Brunswick, N.J. and had spent his whole life in Chatsworth, N.J., where he lived with his wife Maureen of 15 years. Ed would do anything for anyone especially his family. He loved to bow hunt, travel with his wife, spend time with his family, friends and relax at home with just his wife and cat. Ed was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, old country music and he absolutely loved Christmas.He is survived by his wife of 15 years Maureen; his children Chelsea and Chad Grover; his brother and sisters: William "Wool" DeGroff (Debbie), Sharon Arnwine (Vincent) and Penny Lewis; his nieces and nephews: Jacklyn DeGroff, Nikki Arnwine, Jessica Battreal, Becky Heller, Sean Monaghan, Eddie Lewis, Brad and Vince Arnwine; and numerous friends.Ed had an overwhelming amount of friends that loved him and there will be a Celebration of his life on September 12, 2020 with more information to follow as the date gets closer.The family will be having a private service Saturday August 15th. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Humpy to Capital Health for Capital Institute for neurosciences for research.Email condolences to the family at the website below.Ed Kaelin III at theLee Funeral Home,Mt. Holly