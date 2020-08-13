1/1
Edward "Humpy" Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Humpy" Lewis, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 7, 2020.

He was born September 15, 1964 in New Brunswick, N.J. and had spent his whole life in Chatsworth, N.J., where he lived with his wife Maureen of 15 years. Ed would do anything for anyone especially his family. He loved to bow hunt, travel with his wife, spend time with his family, friends and relax at home with just his wife and cat. Ed was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, old country music and he absolutely loved Christmas.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Maureen; his children Chelsea and Chad Grover; his brother and sisters: William "Wool" DeGroff (Debbie), Sharon Arnwine (Vincent) and Penny Lewis; his nieces and nephews: Jacklyn DeGroff, Nikki Arnwine, Jessica Battreal, Becky Heller, Sean Monaghan, Eddie Lewis, Brad and Vince Arnwine; and numerous friends.

Ed had an overwhelming amount of friends that loved him and there will be a Celebration of his life on September 12, 2020 with more information to follow as the date gets closer.

The family will be having a private service Saturday August 15th. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Humpy to Capital Health for Capital Institute for neurosciences for research.

Email condolences to the family at the website below.

Ed Kaelin III at the

Lee Funeral Home,

Mt. Holly

leefuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved