|
|
George Allen "AJ" Miller III of Coudersport, Pa., formerly of Galeton, Pa., and Wrightstown, N.J., loving husband, father, "Pop Pop", and brother, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. after a long illness. He was 76.
Born Wednesday, Jan. 27, 1943 at Burlington County Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J. He was the son of George Allen Miller Jr. and Mary Isabelle (Davis) Miller Harris.
For more than 40 years he resided in Wrightstown, N.J., where his family had lived since the 1600s. He was a 1961 graduate of Bordentown High School. After high school, Allen owned several businesses in Wrightstown, Allen's Exxon, Allen's Sunoco, and also a sheet rock company. He was known as a good man for whom to work. Like many of his predecessors, Allen was civic minded and volunteered his time to the betterment of his community of Wrightstown. He was Town Councilman serving as its President, a member of the Municipal Utilities Advisory Board, member of the Planning Board, and Mayor of that town. Allen also was Fire Chief of the Wrightstown Volunteer Fire Co.
Allen loved life, and engaged everyone from all walks of life. Everyone's story was genuinely interesting to him, and he became a consummate storyteller during get-togethers with family and friends. In his younger days, on weekends, Allen would race stock cars at Wall Stadium Speedway, Hightstown, and various dirt tracks around the area, (and sometimes on Main St., Wrightstown). He loved to hunt and fish, enjoying the company of friends as much as the sport itself. In 1986, he moved his family to Galeton, Pa. into the hunting lodge that held so many fond memories.
Allen established a saw mill, Miller Lumber Co., which he owned and operated. He also worked for Kightlinger Motors in Coudersport, Pa., becoming the manager of the body shop. He continued to volunteer his service to his new community where he was the Township Supervisor and Roadmaster in Pike Township for many years.
His leisure time in Pennsylvnia was well spent with camping and travel. He enjoyed annual trips to Ocean City, Maryland with his family. His greatest love was his family whom he considered his ultimate happiness.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda F. (Githens) Miller. She is the daughter of his mother's best man and she is much loved by the family.
Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael John Miller (Krista) of Coudersport, Pa. and Melissa A. Stanley (Ed) of Cumberland, Md.; three grandchildren, Michael James Miller (Sarah Furman and Camden) of Port Allegany Pa., Tori R. Miller of Coudersport, Pa., and Mason Salvadge of Cumberland, Md.; siblings, JoAnn (Harris) Smith of Miami, Fla., Warren O. Harris Jr. of Lilburn, Ga., and Richard D. Harris (Missie) of Loganville, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; and a very special aunt, Almalee H. (Greenwald) Davis.
A good man, now lost but to memory...
In keeping with Allen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wrightstown Volunteer Fire Department, 21 Saylor's Pond Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562, or to a .
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Allen, please visit virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 20, 2019