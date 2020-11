Harry R. SchechterHarry R. Schechter of Shamong, NJ, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27th. He was 87.Harry was born in The Bronx, served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and worked 38 years for the US Postal Service.Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (nee DeMalignon).Services for Harry will be held privately.Memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org Condolences may be shared at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com