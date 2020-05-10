|
Jeffrey M. Iannone of Johns Creek, Ga. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 50.
A devoted family man, Jeff simply adored his children, daughter Lexi and son Zach, as they were the love of his life. He will also be dearly missed by his wife, Lynn (Chandler) Iannone; his parents, Dr. Michael and Suzanne Iannone of Burlington, N.J.; his brother, Jamie and wife, Elsbeth and their two children of California; his in-laws, John and Gail Chandler of Alpharetta, Ga.; sister-in- law, Carol (Chandler) Summerlin (Patrick) and their four children; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, all whom he dearly loved.
A native of New Jersey, Jeff graduated from Holy Cross High School and the University of Delaware, where he played Varsity Division I tennis and was one of the winningest singles tennis players in University history. Prior to joining the University of Delaware tennis team, as a junior player, Jeff was one of the top five players in the USTA/Middle States section.
Jeff loved beach vacations with his family. He continued the Iannone tradition as a lifelong tennis enthusiast and also was a great golfer with a single- digit handicap. He especially enjoyed his annual Father's Day golf outing with his brother Jamie and his dad. He loved ALL Philadelphia sports teams – especially the Eagles, the Phillies and the Flyers.
He was the Chief Product Officer at nCourt, now Government Brands, where he drove product strategy across a portfolio of 15 companies. Prior to joining nCourt, Jeff was with Verint (formerly Witness Systems), where he was the Global Vice President of Product Engineering, leading a team of more than 200 engineers around the world. Jeff was known as a mentor and friend and loved by all; a great and true leader. He led by example, treated everyone the way he wanted to be treated, he listened, and most of all he cared. He made everyone feel important and was a big fan of recognizing and rewarding his team. No matter who you were or what job you had, you mattered!
Jeff had an infectious laugh, was always smiling with his eyes lit up and was the life of the party. In his honor, have a good laugh with a dear friend as he always did. Most importantly, he will be dearly missed by all!
Jeff's family and friends will join together to celebrate his life at a later date to be announced.
In his memory, donations to support the introduction of tennis to disadvantaged children in our area may be made to the USTA Foundation at ustafoundation.com or by check to USTA Foundation, 70 West Red Oak La., White Plains, NY 10604.
