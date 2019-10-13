Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanSciver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. VanSciver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. VanSciver Obituary
Thomas G.( Spanky) VanSciver of Burlington passed away at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Mt. Holly on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was 76.

Born in Beverly, Tom was a Mason for over 51 years with the Beverly-Riverside Lodge. He worked for Bookbinder's and then PSE&G, where he retired after 38 years of service. A faithful family man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his home in the Rome, Pennsylvania mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Donna (Napier), a brother Richard, a sister Rose Marie Roser; step-son: Shawn (Riah) O'Neil, sons: Craig, Aaron VanSciver; daughter Michelle Thomas; grandchildren: Amanda Thomas, Julianna, AJ VanSciver; special nephew: Bobby Napier, sisters in law: Pat Pinto, Kim Napier; Jenny Napier, brother in law Ryan Napier and his extended family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Masonic Village Chapel at 902 Jacksonville Road at Oxmead Road, Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with Masonic and funeral services to follow. Entombment will follow services at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Mausoleum, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Living Faith Chapel, 1604 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 or to the Burlington Co. Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060. Arrangements are under the direction of Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below. #lifecelebrationbypage.

Page Funeral Home

Burlington, N.J.

www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now