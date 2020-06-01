James "Jim" P. SmithBurlington/Winooski - James (Jim) P. Smith, 68 of Burlington and formerly of Winooski passed away May 28th, 2020. James was born September 1st, 1951 at the Fanny Allen Hospital (UVMMC) in Colchester, VT. He was the son of Peter and Germaine Smith of Winooski, VT who predeceased him.He leaves his twin sisters Dianne Smith of Winooski and Suzanne Smith Renaud, and his brother-in-law Arthur Renaud of Georgia, VT. He leaves his nephews David and John Renaud of California, Mark Renaud of Illinois, and his niece Lisa Renaud Maher of Texas.James attended grammar school at St. Francis Xavier School. He then attended Rice Memorial High School graduating in 1969 and Lyndon State College in 1974. He worked for many years in retail sales at the former Ski Shop on Shelburne Road, and later for two subcontractors for IBM. He also worked in janitorial services for the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington. For the past three years Jim had been residing at the St. Joseph Residential Care Home in Burlington. The family would like to thank the entire staff and volunteers who gave him such good special care and the residents who were so kind to him. We also want to thank all the doctors and nurses who treated him in the past.Visiting hours will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Wednesday June 3rd at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 3rd at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier in Winooski. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing rules. A burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery following the Mass.Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will not be a luncheon held afterward. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.