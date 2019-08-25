|
|
Peter M. Brown
Burlington - Peter M. Brown, 86, of Burlington, went to sleep for ever early Aug. 15 at the McLure Miller Respite House, after a five-year on and off struggle with sarcoma. He was the dearest and most independent soul, beloved by all who had the chance to meet him.
Peter was born on April 30, 1933 in Lexington, Kentucky, son of Professor Leland Arthur Brown of Transylvania University, and Lucille Cambier Melvin. His maternal grandfather was musician/composer Edward C. Melvin.
Peter studied cello at Oberlin (Ohio) Conservatory where he met and later married Melissa A. Moore, a fellow cellist. After graduation, they played in the Houston Symphony under Leopold Stokowski (1957-58), then attended graduate school at the University of Illinois Urbana. Peter received awards for outstanding performance and was elected to Pi Kappa Lambda.
His playing embraced a vast sweep of music from Bach and Beethoven to the atonal music of Schoenberg and the microtonal music of Harry Partch. His eclectic command of music for the cello included jazz, which he studied with members of The Modern Jazz Quartet. He was invited to join the jazz sextet Science Fixion, which performed throughout New England and New York and toured the American South and Russia. The group produced two albums, including original music by Peter. In addition to the cello, Peter mastered the viola da gamba.
Peter was a teacher and a conductor, as well as a performer. He was Chairman of the Music Department at Lyndon State College (1960-75) and was involved in several chamber music groups. As Associate Professor of Music at the University of Vermont (1975-95), he initiated the Jazz Studies Program. He conducted the Vermont Youth Orchestra (1968-78), the University of Vermont Orchestra and the Vermont Philharmonic as guest conductor. As a performer, he was a regular cellist with the Vermont Chamber Group, principal cello of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (1961-81), the Vermont Philharmonic and L'Orchestre de l'Isle in Montréal (1995-2001), where he lived for several years. He also played gamba with the UVM Baroque Ensemble.
In the mid 80's, he met his second wife, Paulette Bernhard, through a concert with Bread and Puppets in Montréal. Back to Burlington, he continued his long association with The Vermont Chamber Group and played regularly with the Good Times Piano Trio and several viola da gamba groups.
Peter was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Paulette; his daughters, Lucille "Lucy" and Anna, and his granddaughter Thea Rose Brown-Hargrove, of Fairfax, Virginia; his brother and sister-in law Leland and Barbara Brown of Clinton Township, Michigan, nephews Mark and Tim and nieces Penelope and Katie and their families; brothers-in law Jean-Pierre and François Bernhard and their families in France. He also leaves behind a very diverse group of loving colleagues and dear friends.
Memorial contributions in Peter's honor may be made to the Oberlin Conservatory of Music (800-693-3167) or Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (800-430-4907).
There will be a remembrance concert honoring Peter's life at The Unitarian Universalist Church, 152 Pearl St., Burlington on October 19, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019