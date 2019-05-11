Arthur S. Miller, 79, of Butler passed away on Friday.
Born Oct. 29, 1939, in Tarentum, he was a son of the late Fred Carbin and Margaret (Miller) Carbin.
He was a retired carpenter.
He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed woodworking.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his son, Timothy (Rebecca) Miller; one daughter, Rhonda (Joseph) McGuire; and three beloved grandchildren, Sarah McGuire, Derek McGuire and Scott Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Schnur) Miller, who died Aug. 19, 2014.
MILLER - Friends of Arthur S. Miller, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler. The Rev. Nick Argentieri will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Herman.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019